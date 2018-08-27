“ASAN xidmət” center to be built in Shamakhi district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ordered the building of “Asan xidmət” center in Shamakhi district, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, AZN 5 million was allocated from the 2018 state budget to the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic for Azerbaijan for the construction of the center in Shamakhi district.

News.Az

