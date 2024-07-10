Asbheron field produces over 1.5 bcm of gas in a year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Absheron gas and condensate field produced more than 1.5 bcm of gas and approximately 580 thousand tons of condensate during a year for the early production scheme (EPS) phase, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has announced.

“The plans of developing the Absheron field in stages and increasing the annual production from 1.5 bcm to 6 bcm are significant contributions to the energy security of our country, as well as of our regional and European partners,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.On July 10, 2023, SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and its partner TotalEnergies announced the start of production of the first phase of development of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea, around 100 km south-east of Baku.This first phase connects a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform, itself linked to SOCAR’s existing facilities in Oil Rocks. It has production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels a day of condensate. The gas will be sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.The development of the Absheron field provides an additional gas supply to meet growing demand, at a competitive technical cost and low greenhouse gas emissions intensity, in line with TotalEnergies’ strategy.

News.Az