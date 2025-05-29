Asia jet fuel exports to US West Coast to reach one-year high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asia's jet fuel exports to the U.S. West Coast are expected to hit at least a one-year high in May, according to shiptracking data and three trade sources, as refinery outages in California boosted prices and import demand.

The exports for May, mostly from South Korea, are pegged at nearly 600,000 metric tons (4.28 million barrels), according to shiptracking data from Kpler and estimates from two of the sources. The exports were last at similar levels in February of last year, the Kpler data showed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"The main reason behind the increasing volume of imports into the USWC region is primarily associated with unexpected outages in local refineries," said consultancy Wood Mackenzie's research analyst Rodrigo Jacob. The surge in imports comes at the start of the American summer travel season, potentially impacting travel costs and highlighting the vulnerabilities of U.S. West Coast supply. Motorist association AAA said near-record numbers of domestic airline passengers were expected to have flown over the May 22-26 Memorial Day holiday period this year. This year’s forecast represents a 2% increase over last year and is just shy of 2005's record of 3.64 million passengers, AAA said. Outages at refineries in California owned by PBF Energy and Valero Energy since early this year have limited overall U.S. West Coast fuel production. "These outages combined with a decline in local inventories, drove local prices higher and triggered increased interest from traders in sourcing cargoes for import, predominantly from North Asia," Jacob said.

