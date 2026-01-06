Asian shares rise as Wall Street gains; oil retreats

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 advanced 1.1% to 52,389.63, led by tech-related stocks, including precision tools maker Disco Corp., which jumped 5.3%.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.8% to 4,495.49, boosted by gains in automakers and electronics companies.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.8% to 26,815.75, while Shanghai’s Composite index gained 1.1% to 4,069.38. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 8,697.10. Taiwan’s Taiex rose 1.2%, while India’s Sensex edged 0.1% lower.

Monday’s Wall Street gains were broad-based, with energy and banking stocks seeing particularly strong increases. Industrial companies and retailers also contributed to major index rises. The S&P 500 gained 0.6% to 6,902.05, just below its late-December record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2% to a new record of 48,977.18, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7% to 23,395.82. Smaller companies outperformed larger indexes, with the Russell 2000 jumping 1.6%, signaling wider investor confidence.

Energy stocks and oil markets remained a key focus after Maduro’s capture. On Monday, U.S. crude rose 1.7% to $58.32 per barrel, and Brent crude climbed 1.7% to $61.76. However, early Tuesday trading saw prices pull back, with U.S. crude down 18 cents to $58.14 and Brent off 14 cents to $61.62.

Among energy companies, Chevron surged 5.1%, Exxon Mobil gained 2.2%, and Halliburton jumped 7.8%, following news that former President Donald Trump floated a plan for U.S. oil firms to help rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry.