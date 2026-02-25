ASML shifts outlook as AI drives chip demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASML, the world’s largest supplier of lithography systems used in semiconductor manufacturing, said in its 2025 annual report published Wednesday that it now views the artificial intelligence boom as the primary driver of demand for its products.

The updated outlook marks a notable shift in tone compared with the company’s 2024 report, when management highlighted the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry and cautioned that enthusiasm around AI could prove overestimated, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In the 2025 report, CEO Christophe Fouquet said the company’s assessment of AI-related demand has evolved significantly over the past year.

“At first, we believed that AI would drive demand from only a limited portion of our customer base. At the end of the year, we saw that new and significant demand for AI was starting to fuel capacity build-up across our broad customer base – a powerful trend that we believe will continue in 2026 and beyond,” Fouquet said.

By contrast, in the 2024 annual report, Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen had described AI as “a growth driver” but noted that its benefits were not evenly distributed among customers.

In its latest outlook, ASML said it expects continued expansion in the semiconductor market, supported by robust demand for AI-related logic and memory chips. The company also pointed to elevated pricing levels driven by supply-demand imbalances, which are likely to further stimulate investment in chipmaking equipment.

“We anticipate continued growth in the semiconductor market driven by strong demand for AI logic and memory products, along with high pricing resulting from supply-demand imbalances. This is expected to drive demand for growth in the equipment market,” the company stated in the 2025 report.

The report also highlighted ongoing changes in export-control regulations. ASML noted that export-control regimes continued to evolve throughout 2025, with the Dutch government introducing additional restrictions in January covering certain metrology and inspection equipment.

In addition, ASML announced plans to establish a sales and support operation in India, signaling its intention to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing semiconductor markets.

The updated guidance underscores how rapidly accelerating AI investment is reshaping demand across the global semiconductor supply chain, with equipment makers like ASML positioned at the center of the expansion.

News.Az