Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund disclosed

According to the approved decree №1204 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 8 December 2020, prior to 1 February 2021, the Azerbaijan Army Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 212.156.968,42 AZN, the dollar account amounted to 11.176.390,65 USD, the Euro account amounted to 183.484,92 EUR, the Turkish lira account amounted to 593.924,33 TRY, the British pound sterling account amounted to 1.844,72 GBP and the ruble account amounted to 5.398.550,00 rubles, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

News.Az