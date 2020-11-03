Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of November 2, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 198.013.034,48 AZN, the dollar account amounted to 10.996.105,84 USD, the Euro account amounted to 165.596,19 EUR, the Turkish lira account amounted to 495.521,33 TRY, the British pound sterling account amounted to 1.294,72 GBP and the ruble account amounted to 5.062.550,00 rubles, the Defense Ministry reported.

It should be pointed out that from October 1 to November 2, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 77.906.626,24 manats, the dollar account amounted to 10.777.425,16 USD, the euro account amounted to 147.255,19 EUR and the ruble account amounted to 5.057.550,00 RUB.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership expresses gratitude to everyone who provides financial and moral support.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on Aug. 17, 2002 to ensure the development of the Armed Forces at the level of modern requirements, to strengthen the material and technical base and to finance the necessary social measures.

