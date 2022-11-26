Assistant to Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Elchin Amirbayov visits Mexico (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov has paid a visit to Mexico, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

During the visit, Amirbayov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Carmen Moreno Toscano, Chairman of the Senate of Mexico Alejandro Armenta Mier, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Santiago Creel Miranda, members of the Mexico-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group in the Mexican Parliament and leading analytical centers. He also met with representatives of leading local media outlets and gave interviews.

During the meetings, Amirbayov spoke about the fact that in 2020, on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from 30-year occupation and restored its territorial integrity. He also provided detailed information about the situation that emerged in the region after the conflict resolution, as well as the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

It was noted that the massive mining by Armenia of the liberated Azerbaijani territories remains a major obstacle to the return of former internally displaced persons to their homes.

During the meetings, it was emphasized that there is great potential for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico in various fields. The expansion of relations, in particular, in the political, economic and trade spheres, will create great opportunities for strengthening and raising relations between the two countries to a new level.

Mexican officials said the visit of the assistant to the first vice president of Azerbaijan will have a positive impact on bilateral relations and hailed the attention the Azerbaijani government pays to relations with Mexico.

News.Az