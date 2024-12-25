Astana residents pay tribute to victims of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Astana residents continue to lay flowers in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan as a tribute to the victims of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the city of Aktau, News.Az reports.

An Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), crashed today morning near the city of Aktau.According to preliminary information, 32 people have been identified as survivors.

