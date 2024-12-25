Yandex metrika counter

Astana residents pay tribute to victims of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

Astana residents pay tribute to victims of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Photo: AZERTAC

Astana residents continue to lay flowers in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan as a tribute to the victims of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the city of Aktau, News.Az reports.

An Embraer 190 aircraft operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), crashed today morning near the city of Aktau.

According to preliminary information, 32 people have been identified as survivors.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

