Astana to host 5th World Nomad Games in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th World Nomad Games set to captivate Astana from September 8 to 14, 2024.

With over 4 thousand participants representing 100+ countries, and an expected influx of more than 100 thousand tourists, the event promises a spectacular fusion of sports and culture.

The sports program boasts 20 competitive and 10 demonstration sports, featuring horse racing, traditional wrestling, martial arts, archery, and more. The Ethnic Village “Universe of Nomads” in Astana will serve as a cultural hub, offering visitors an immersive experience into Kazakh traditions and the unique cultures of participating nations. With a daily capacity for up to 30 thousand visitors, the ethno-aul promises to be a cultural feast.

News.Az