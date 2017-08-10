Astana to host Eurasian Week International Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Astana will host Eurasian Week International Forum. The Azerbaijani businessmen were invited to participate in the Forum, AzerTag reports.

The Eurasian Week is a major annual business event aimed at the development of economy, investment and export potential of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The forum is held by the EAEU and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The initiative to hold the annual Eurasian Week forum was approved by the prime ministers of five EAEU countries in May 2015.

The aim of the Eurasian Week is to offer opportunities for the development of export and investment potential of EAEU member-countries.

News.Az

