Astrakhan-Baku flight to be resumed by spring of 2019

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plans to resume direct flights from Baku to Astrakhan after a four-year break, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Denis Afanasyev, Acting Minister of International & Foreign Economic Relations of Astrakhan Oblast, told reporters that the conversation with AZAL on the occasion has taken place, and resumption of the flight is scheduled for spring of 2019.

"Now we are discussing technical questions and marketing policy. Previously, frequency of flights will be twice a week. Flight takes 1 hour 15 minutes - 1 hour 30 minutes depending on the aircraft," Afanasyev said, commenting on the results of the Astrakhan delegation's trip to Azerbaijan on 18-19 December.

Prospects of Astrakhan-Baku flight were covered during the meeting of Oblast’s Acting Governor Sergey Morozov with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The direct flight between Astrakhan and Baku was carried out in 2014-15 but was closed due to lack of number of aircrafts at AZAL. Now there is no shortage of fleet.

Following the results of 2017, growth was recorded on all indicators of Astrakhan Oblast’s foreign trade with Azerbaijan, and foreign trade turnover between them exceeded $16 million (4.3-fold more versus 2016).

