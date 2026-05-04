Russia hits five Naftogaz facilities in Ukraine

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Russia has struck five facilities belonging to Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz over the past 24 hours, causing damage and fires, according to the company’s chief executive.

Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi said the attacks forced the company to halt production at affected sites in the northeastern Sumy region and Kharkiv region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The intensity of the enemy attacks is increasing,” Koretskyi said in a statement, noting that equipment at the targeted facilities had been damaged.

The strikes come as energy infrastructure remains a key target in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about supply disruptions and the resilience of Ukraine’s energy sector.

News.Az