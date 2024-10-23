At least 11 Gazans dead following new Israeli airstrikes

At least 11 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to paramedics.

Fighter jets struck a house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving six people dead, paramedics said.Three more people were killed and several others injured in another strike targeting Al-Zahra School, which thousands of displaced civilians have sheltered in Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu Two Palestinians also lost their lives and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a group of civilians in Khirbat al-Adas area of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.Nearly 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

