Hezbollah claims missile strike on Israel's Ashdod naval base

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for overnight rocket attacks targeting Israel's Ashdod naval base with missiles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attacks were conducted two days after deadly Israeli airstrikes on Beirut left more than 300 people dead.

"In response to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire and its repeated attacks on Beirut, and after the Resistance adhered to the ceasefire while the enemy did not, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted... the naval base in the port of Ashdod with missiles," the group said in a statement released Friday.