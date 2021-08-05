At least 115 killed in crackdown in Nigeria: Amnesty

Nigerian security forces used excessive force and killed more than 115 people in a military crackdown on separatist agitators in the restless southeast of the country, an international human rights organization said Thursday, Daily Sabah reports.

Violence has flared in Nigeria's southeastern states this year, claiming the lives of at least 127 police or members of the security services, according to the police. Some 20 police stations and election commission offices have been attacked, according to local media.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a movement seeking independence for ethnic Igbo of the region, and its militant wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been blamed for the violence, but IPOB has denied the charges.

Amnesty said that in response, security forces, including the military, police and the Department of State Services (DSS) intelligence agency have killed dozens of gunmen, as well as civilians, where attacks have taken place.

"The evidence gathered by Amnesty International paints a damning picture of ruthless excessive force by Nigerian security forces in Imo, Anambra and Abia states," said Osai Ojigho, the group's Nigeria director.

The global rights watchdog said it "documented at least 115 persons killed by security forces between March and June 2021."

The Nigerian police could not immediately respond to the allegations.

