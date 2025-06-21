At least 20 killed in northeast Nigeria suicide bombing

A suicide attack carried out by a woman reportedly linked to Boko Haram in Nigeria’s Borno state has killed at least 20 anti-militant fighters, militia sources told the media on Saturday.

Police have confirmed 10 people have been killed and said the overall toll could be higher, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Late on Friday, a woman allegedly detonated explosives strapped to her body at a haunt for vigilantes and local hunters assisting the Nigerian military in fighting "militants" in the town of Konduga, the militia told media.

"We lost 20 people in the suicide attack which happened yesterday around 9:15pm (2015 GMT) while our members were hanging out near the fish market," said Tijjani Ahmed, the head of an anti-militant militia in Konduga district.

Konduga is about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of the northeastern state of Borno.

Surrounding villages have been repeatedly targeted by suicide bombers said to be acting for Boko Haram, a group of armed Islamic militants that has been active in the area for at least 16 years.

Konduga town itself had seen a lull in such attacks in the past year.

"Eighteen people died on the spot, while 18 others were injured. Two more died in hospital, raising the death toll to 20," Ahmed said.

A mass burial was held on Saturday, the media reporter saw.

The alleged bomber was dressed as a local heading to the crowded nearby fish market.

She detonated her explosives as soon she reached the shed used by the militia fighters as a hangout, said militia member Ibrahim Liman.

He gave the same toll as Ahmed.

