At least 4 dead, 19 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Russia

Photo: The official Telegram channel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Tula Region

Four people were killed and 19 others injured in a major traffic accident in the Russian city of Tula involving a tram, two minibuses, and two passenger cars, the regional interior ministry’s press service confirmed, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Initial reports had indicated two fatalities, but updated information confirmed that the death toll had risen to four.

"Four people have died," stated the press service.

According to the press service of the regional State Traffic Inspectorate, the accident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. GMT on Proletarsky Bridge in the city of Tula. A tram, two passenger minibuses, and 2 passenger cars collided.

Emergency services and State Traffic Inspectorate personnel are working at the scene, the circumstances of the accident are being determined.

News.Az