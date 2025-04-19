At least 4 dead in prison escape in Chad

At least four people were killed after inmates attempted to escape from a prison in Chad, according to local sources and media reports on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m. local time on Friday at Mongo Prison in central Chad.

Sources inside the prison said weapons were smuggled into the prison during a protest against poor conditions at the facility. Prisoners then seized the opportunity and broke out of the prison to escape.

Four prisoners were killed, and several prison guards were injured, security sources were quoted by local media as saying.

More than 130 prisoners managed to escape, according to the latest figures reported by local media.

