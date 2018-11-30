At least 5 dead, over 30 injured in car crash in Hong Kong

At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured in a car crash early Friday in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Xinhua reported.

A tourist coach collided with a taxi on a road in Tsing Yi, an island to the northwest of Hong Kong Island, shortly before 5:00 a.m. local time (2100 GMT Thursday).

Three people were confirmed dead at the scene. Another two died after being sent to hospital, the HKSAR government's press service department told Xinhua.

Over 10 ambulances were rushed to the scene to rescue the victims and send the injured to four nearby hospitals. A total of 34 injured were sent to hospital. At least eight of them were in serious condition.

Television footage showed the rear end of the taxi completely caved in.

The accident resulted in the closure of part of the lanes on a highway to the airport.

