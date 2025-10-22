At least 63 dead in Uganda bus crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic road accident involving two buses on one of Uganda’s busiest highways has killed at least 63 people and left several others injured, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on the highway connecting the capital, Kampala, to the northern city of Gulu, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by both buses attempting to overtake other vehicles—a lorry and a sport utility vehicle (SUV)—from opposite directions.

"In the process, both buses collided head-on during the overtaking maneuvers," the Uganda Police Force said in a statement on X. "Sixty-three people lost their lives, all occupants from the involved vehicles."

