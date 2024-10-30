At least 9 injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv

At least nine people were injured in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in an overnight Russian drone attack, according to local authorities.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that Russia last night conducted the 19th airstrike on Kyiv this month, and the air alert lasted for more than two hours, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Popko, debris from downed drones fell in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, where he said a drone struck a residential building that caused a fire in several apartments.“Eighteen people were evacuated from the building. Nine people were injured, including one child,” Popko said.He said an administrative building nearby also caught fire, which was later extinguished.Ukraine’s Air Force claimed in a separate statement that its air defenses downed 33 of 62 drones launched by Russia on Kyiv, as well as the Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.Russian authorities have yet to comment on the attack.

News.Az