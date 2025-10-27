At least four dead after migrant boat sinks off Greek island of Lesbos

At least four dead after migrant boat sinks off Greek island of Lesbos

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four migrants died and seven were rescued after a boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos. Authorities say search operations are ongoing amid rising migration flows in the Aegean Sea.

At least four migrants have died after their boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos, the country’s coastguard said on Monday. Seven others were rescued from the sea, while search efforts are ongoing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We recovered four bodies, the rescue operation continues. We don’t know if there were more people on the boat,” a coastguard official told.

This marks the second fatal migrant incident near Lesbos in October. The island, located close to Turkey’s coast, remains one of the main entry points for migrants attempting to reach Europe.

Greece was at the center of the 2015–2016 migration crisis, when over a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa crossed into Europe through its islands.

Although migrant flows had declined in recent years, Greek authorities report a renewed increase in arrivals, particularly from Libya via the islands of Crete and Gavdos. In response, the government has tightened migration policies and border patrol measures.

News.Az