At least seven children hurt in bus accident in Russia

At least seven children were hurt after a passenger bus crashed near Russia’s Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, local traffic inspection authorities reported on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Seven children were hurt after the bus overturned," the statement reads.

Up to 30 children were on board of the bus during the ride and after the accident seven of them were transported to local hospitals as they sustained various injuries.

The accident took place near house No. 12 on Molodyozhnaya Street in the village of Voronezhskoye-2 in the Khabarovsk District, where a bus carrying children on a tour to the Priamursky Zoo lost control and overturned.

According to preliminary data, the bus brake system failed.

