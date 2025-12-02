At least two dead in massive Egypt warehouse fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were killed and a third was critically injured on Tuesday morning after a massive fire swept through a plastic warehouse in the Al Akrasha area of Al Khanka city in Egypt’s Qalyubia governorate.

The blaze erupted inside a ground-floor storage facility located next to the area’s main mosque, prompting an immediate response from emergency services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The surviving victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, and the public prosecution has launched an investigation into the incident.

Security services received a report of the fire and dispatched civil defence teams supported by several fire engines to the site. Firefighters found the blaze burning with intense force due to the highly flammable nature of the stored plastic materials, which caused the flames to spread rapidly. After strenuous efforts, civil defence crews managed to bring the fire under full control and extinguish it completely. Ambulance teams transported the injured man to hospital, while the bodies of the two victims were placed under the custody of the public prosecution. Investigators from the prosecution and other authorities are now examining the site to determine the cause of the fire and assess whether the warehouse violated storage regulations or fire safety standards.

