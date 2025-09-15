Athletic captain Inaki Williams confident ahead of Champions League clash with Arsenal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams has expressed confidence ahead of his team’s return to theChampions League, insisting that they are “not afraid” of facing Premier League powerhouse Arsenal in their opening match.

The Basque side, who only employ players born in the region, are back in Europe's top competition for the first time since 2014, having qualified for only the third occasion in their history, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ghana international Williams said the squad were thrilled to be back among the elite.

"So many of us are looking forward to debuting in the Champions League. for years we've fought for a day like tomorrow and we want to grow our dream," Williams told reporters.

"We are not afraid of anyone, it will be a really nice game."

Inaki Williams' younger sibling Nico Williams is set to miss the clash against last season's semi-finalists at the San Mames stadium with a groin injury. "I hope I can debut with a win, but it's a pity I can't do it with Nico," he said, having missed out on playing in the competition in 2014 when he was breaking through at Athletic. Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde hailed his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta ahead of the game. "He's one of the best coaches in the world and he's showing what he can do at Arsenal," said Valverde. "He's got great players but you have to look at what they're doing and how they play. "They don't let you play, they press in every duel, they insist, and it's hard to press them. They're a team with a stamp on them and that stamp is Arteta." Arsenal have a trio of former Real Sociedad -- rivals of Athletic -- players in their midfield, in Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard, although the latter is expected to miss the game injured. "They've gotten off to a very good start at Arsenal, with the qualities to assert themselves," added Valverde. "They know us and that's an advantage, but we know them too. It's an added motivation to face these players."

News.Az