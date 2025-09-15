Athletic captain Inaki Williams confident ahead of Champions League clash with Arsenal
Athletic Bilbao captain Inaki Williams has expressed confidence ahead of his team’s return to theChampions League, insisting that they are “not afraid” of facing Premier League powerhouse Arsenal in their opening match.
The Basque side, who only employ players born in the region, are back in Europe's top competition for the first time since 2014, having qualified for only the third occasion in their history, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Ghana international Williams said the squad were thrilled to be back among the elite.
"So many of us are looking forward to debuting in the Champions League. for years we've fought for a day like tomorrow and we want to grow our dream," Williams told reporters.
"We are not afraid of anyone, it will be a really nice game."