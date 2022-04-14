Atrocities committed by Armenia greater than the facts stated in the State Department’s document: Air Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is very important and commendable that the US Department of State has documented and recorded the facts of vandalism committed by Armenians in the occupied territories,” Head of Department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Fuad Chiragov told News.az.

Mr. Chiragov expressed hope that the perpetrators of this vandalism will be prosecuted in the future: “The atrocities committed by the Armenia are greater than the facts stated in the document. Ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis, the destruction of national monuments and cultural heritage in these areas is part of an aggressive policy."

News.Az