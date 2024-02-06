Attempted attack at Istanbul courthouse leaves 2 assailants dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two shooters attempting to attack a checkpoint outside a courthouse in Istanbul were captured dead on Tuesday, according to Turkish authorities, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Today, there has been an attempted terrorist attack at the security checkpoint in front of the C Gate of Caglayan Courthouse," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X after the attack that left six people injured, including three police officers.

Yerlikaya said the assailants were "neutralized" during the attempted attack outside the courthouse.

It has been determined that the perpetrators, identified as E.Y. and P.B., were members of the DHKP-C terrorist organization, he added.

