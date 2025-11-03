Austin Reaves says he made NBA history with assist to Bronny James

+ ↺ − 16 px

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves believes he may have achieved something never seen before in NBA history — throwing an alley-oop to both a father and his son.

Reaves made the remark after Sunday’s 130–120 win against the Miami Heat, where he connected with Bronny James for a highlight-reel lob dunk on a fast-break. The play drew huge reactions inside the arena and quickly spread across social media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I’ve got to be the first person in NBA history to throw a father a lob and a son a lob,” Reaves said post-game, via Dave McMenamin. “It was a pretty special moment.”

The Lakers closed Week 2 with their third straight victory, led once again by their star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Reaves. Doncic posted a triple-double — 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists — while Reaves delivered 26 points and 11 assists in another standout performance.

Bronny James, who played 18 minutes, scored only two points — the alley-oop — but made an impact defensively with three steals and added two assists. The rookie continues to earn rotational minutes and has been praised by the Lakers staff for his energy and defensive effort early in the season.

The moment also added another chapter to the unique storyline of Bronny sharing the floor with his father, LeBron James — and now being part of what Reaves believes is a one-of-a-kind NBA milestone.

