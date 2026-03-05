Australia deploys military assets to Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, said the country has deployed “military assets” to the Middle East as part of contingency preparations.

Speaking in Australia’s parliament, Albanese thanked Australian personnel involved in the mission, saying they were entering a dangerous environment to assist fellow citizens, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I thank those Australians going into a dangerous situation in order to help their fellow Australians,” he said.

The prime minister did not provide details about the type of assets sent to the Middle East. However, local outlet SBS News reported that the deployment includes aircraft.

News.Az