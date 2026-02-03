Australia launches world-first trial of cancer vaccines for kids

+ ↺ − 16 px

A world-first clinical trial will test personalised cancer vaccines for children with advanced or treatment-resistant brain tumours, supported by a A$2.578 million investment from the Australian Government.

The study, co-led by The University of Queensland and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), in partnership with mRNA medicines company Providence Therapeutics, will provide tailored vaccines to children and adolescents, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The PaedNEO-VAX trial will be rolled out over the coming months at eight paediatric hospitals across Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia.

Clinical lead Professor Jordan Hansford, from SAHMRI and the University of Adelaide, said the trial is open to paediatric patients with relapsed or treatment-resistant high-grade tumours, including medulloblastoma, ependymoma, high-grade glioma and newly diagnosed diffuse midline glioma.

Professor Hansford encouraged families to discuss the trial with their child’s oncologist, noting that around half of the patients screened are expected to be eligible. He described the study as a new, highly personalised approach to treating some of the most challenging childhood brain cancers, with significant potential. Phase I of the trial will focus on identifying the safest and most effective dose, while Phase II will assess how well the treatment works, including its impact on cancer progression, overall survival, and quality of life for children and their families.

Brain tumours are the leading cause of disease-related death among Australian children.

Scientific lead Professor Brandon Wainwright AM, from UQ’s Frazer Institute, said personalised mRNA cancer vaccines have already shown promising results in adults with rare and difficult-to-treat cancers such as pancreatic cancer and melanoma. He said years of laboratory research have now made it possible to offer hope to children with aggressive and treatment-resistant tumours.

Using genome sequencing and advanced data analysis, researchers will identify unique cancer markers in each child’s tumour and select tumour-specific vaccine targets. Customised vaccines will then be manufactured in Queensland by Southern RNA and distributed to trial sites for treatment. Researchers expect each personalised vaccine to be ready within about 10 weeks of a patient enrolling in the study.

The Australia and New Zealand Children’s Haematology and Oncology Group (ANZCHOG) is sponsoring and managing the trial. Funding has been provided through the Medical Research Future Fund, with mRNA platform technology and additional investment supplied by Providence Therapeutics.

Providence Therapeutics founder and CEO Brad Sorenson said the partnership with Australian researchers reflects a shared commitment to addressing life-threatening childhood cancers. He noted that for parents, having more treatment options can make a critical difference.

Families and patient advocates have been closely involved in designing the trial to ensure the research aligns with the real-world needs of those affected.

