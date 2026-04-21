Man dies after being sucked into jet engine at Bergamo Airport - VIDEO

Man dies after being sucked into jet engine at Bergamo Airport - VIDEO

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A man identified as Andrea Russo has died following an incident at Milan Bergamo Airport in northern Italy, authorities said.

According to initial reports, Russo entered a restricted area of the airport before coming into contact with an aircraft engine. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly after, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Airport operations were temporarily disrupted as security teams secured the area and investigators began examining the circumstances of the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the man accessed the restricted zone and to review existing safety and security procedures at the airport.

Enteresan bir ölüm..



Andrea Russo adlı 35 yaşındaki bir adam, İtalya'daki Bergamo Havalimanında güvenliği geçerek,İspanya'ya kalkış yapmak üzere olan uçağa doğru koşuyor.

Çalışan uçak motorunun önünden geçerken motor adamı içine çekiyor ve adam anında ölüyor. pic.twitter.com/2DshG3v1ZG — ULUSER (@uluser) April 20, 2026

Officials have not yet released further details, and inquiries are ongoing.

News.Az