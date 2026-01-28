Australia vows to regain Darwin port ownership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to returning the strategically important Port of Darwin to Australian ownership, following warnings from China that forced changes to the lease could trigger trade consequences.

The Northern Territory government leased the Port of Darwin to Chinese company Landbridge for 99 years in 2015 in a deal worth A$506 million. The agreement has long drawn scrutiny from Australia’s allies, particularly the United States, due to the port’s strategic location in Australia’s north and its proximity to expanding U.S. military facilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking during an official visit to East Timor, Albanese said regaining control of the port remains a national priority. “We are committed to making sure that the port goes back into Australian hands because that is in our national interest,” he stated.

China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, warned that Beijing would take steps to protect the Chinese company’s interests if the lease were forcibly ended. He added that such a move could affect Chinese investment and trade ties with Australia’s Northern Territory.

Chinese officials in Beijing also defended Landbridge’s lease, saying the company obtained the contract through market-based processes and that its rights should be respected.

Landbridge Australia has previously said the port remains in a strong financial position. Discussions over the future ownership of the port are expected to continue amid growing strategic and political pressure.

News.Az