Australian PM Albanese evacuated from official residence due to security incident

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence in Canberra on Tuesday night following what authorities described as a “security incident.”

Albanese was moved from The Lodge, his official residence, as police were dispatched to the property, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was subsequently transferred to another secure location.

The Australian Federal Police confirmed that officers responded to the alleged incident on Tuesday evening.

“A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken, and nothing suspicious was located,” a police spokesperson told 9News. “There is no current threat to the community or public safety.”

Authorities did not provide further details about the nature of the reported incident.

News.Az