Australian Senate demonstrates support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity once again  

On May 31, the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade Committee of the Australian Senate (upper house of the Australian Parliament) held official hearings on Canberra's foreign and defense policy.

A number of issues, including the position of Australia in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were discussed during the hearings, the Australian Senate reports.

During the hearings, Senator Lee Rhiannon, a member of the Green Party, addressed a question about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Thus, referring to the declaration of the Australian Minister for International Development and Pacific Region, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells that "Australia strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Azerbaijan's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" asked if this refers to all basic principles of the OSCE Minsk process supported by Australia.

Answering the question, Catherine Raper, head of the European and Latin American Department of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, reiterated that the Australian Government's long-term policy is to support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as well as the nonrecognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state. She also said that official Canberra supports the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group.



It should be noted that the statement made in the Australian Senate has caused serious dissatisfaction of the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

