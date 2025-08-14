Austrian Chancellor calls on Serbia to resume dialogue with Kosovo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker urged Serbia on Wednesday to re-engage in talks with Kosovo, emphasizing that dialogue remains the only path to normalizing relations between the two sides. Speaking alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Stocker highlighted Austria’s support for Serbia’s EU accession while noting that gradual integration in transport, energy, and adherence to rule-of-law and media independence are essential steps.

Vucic affirmed Serbia’s commitment to resolving issues with Kosovo through dialogue and praised Austria as a key investor and partner in regional stability. During the visit, Stocker also signed an economic cooperation agreement with Serbian Prime Minister Djuro Macut, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tensions remain high following Kosovo’s July arrest of a Serbian official, which led Belgrade to suspend participation in the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue process. Launched in 2011, the dialogue aims for normalized relations and eventual mutual recognition, though progress has frequently stalled.

News.Az