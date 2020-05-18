Austrian president sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to you on the occasion of the national day of Azerbaijan, the Republic Day,” the Austrian leader said in the letter.

“Availing myself of this joyful opportunity in this challenging times caused by COVID-19 pandemic, I wish you personal well-being, coupled with my best wishes of happy and prosperous future to the people of Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az