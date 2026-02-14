Avalanche kills three skiers in French Alps

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three skiers, including two British nationals, have died after being caught in an avalanche while skiing off-piste in Val d’Isère in France’s Savoie region, as authorities warn conditions remain extremely dangerous across the Alps.

The avalanche struck around midday, sweeping away six skiers, four of whom were with a professional instructor. Rescue teams responded quickly, but three people could not be saved. One person suffered minor injuries. Officials confirmed all victims were carrying avalanche safety equipment, News.Az reports, citing French media.

Prosecutors said one of the victims was a French skier traveling alone, while the two others were British nationals skiing in a guided group. The instructor survived without injuries.

The incident comes after an exceptionally rare red avalanche alert was issued in Savoie following Storm Nils, which dumped up to one meter of fresh snow across parts of the French Alps. Experts say the unstable snowpack has created high avalanche risk, particularly at higher altitudes.

Avalanches were also reported in other resorts, including Tignes and the Mercantour mountains, where several skiers were caught in separate incidents but rescued.

The latest tragedy brings the number of avalanche deaths in France this winter season to 25. Authorities are urging skiers to stay within marked and secured areas as peak holiday ski season continues.

News.Az