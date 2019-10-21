AWAUK presented at London Diplomatic Induction Seminar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy Induction Seminar is an essential introduction to diplomatic life in London for all new diplomats and their spouses/partners as well as newly-appointed local staff.

Now in its 12th year, the program has been developed in close cooperation with the Foreign Office and other Whitehall departments, the Marshal’s Office, London’s diplomatic associations, Diplomatic Spouses Club of London and, of course, in consultation with the diplomats themselves. The event is free and open to diplomats and staff of all ranks and in all fields and is especially useful to those who have been in London for less than a year.

Wife or Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ulviyya Taghizade was participating as a speaker and made her inspirational talk about her "life and growth" during her time in London. It should be noted that Mrs. Taghizade was nominated on Westminster Active Award 2017 and nominated and selected for Westminster Inspirational Award 2018. She is the Vice President of Diplomatic Spouses Club of London, Founder and Honorary President of AWAUK (Azerbaijani Women's Association in the UK).

