AZAL delivered 159 Azerbaijani citizens from Tashkent back to their homeland

On the evening of July 16, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) performed a charter flight from Tashkent with 159 Azerbaijani citizens on board.

Passengers who received a certificate of negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test results within 48 hours before departure were allowed to board the flight. All passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation upon arrival.

It should be noted that AZAL charter flights are operated in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

