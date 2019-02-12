AZAL joins IMTM 2019 international tourism fair in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), together with its official partner Silk Way Travel company, is participating at the international tourism fair International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

According to Azerbaijan Airlines, the two-day international event brings together national and regional tourism bureaus, airlines, hotels, travel agencies and other companies.

IMTM is the largest annual professional tourism fair of its kind in the Eastern Mediterranean and like other international tourism fairs, which serves to promote incoming tourism, domestic tourism, and outgoing tourism, as well as to strengthen cooperation among tourism bodies in Israel and elsewhere in the world.

