AZAL, Polish airline LOT discuss cooperation prospects

The LOT Polish Airlines delegation, headed by chief operating director Maciej Wilk, paid a working visit to Baku at the invitation of Azerbaijan Airlines, News.Az reports citing AZAL.



During the meeting held on February 24, Vice President of AZAL Eldar Hajiyev and LOT's Chief Operations Officer Maciej Wilk discussed the prospects of cooperation and current issues of civil aviation.

The parties also shared information on the measures taken by the airlines to gradually overcome the anti-epidemic restrictions and the gradual restoration of passenger flights.



Eldar Hajiyev noted that the opening of direct flights will serve as an additional incentive for the development of tourism and business relations between the two countries.



According to him, since January 2020, the fifth and seventh degrees of freedom of airspace act in all airports of Azerbaijan. "These degrees allow all foreign carriers to perform flights from Azerbaijan to 40 countries in Europe, North America, Australia and Southeast Asia without any restrictions", Eldar Hajiyev said.



Maciej Wilk expressed LOT's interest in opening direct flights from Warsaw to Baku against the background of lifting by Poland of a number of coronavirus restrictions on the entry of foreigners.



The guests were also shown the capabilities of the five-star Heydar Aliyev International Airport, in particular the ground handling of aircraft, the activities of its various services, and the amenities created for passengers in the airport complex.

