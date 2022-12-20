AZAL postpones flights to Nakhchivan for today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the unfavorable weather conditions in Nakhchivan, today's flights 2151/2152 and 257/258 of the airline have been postponed, the press service of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC said, News.az reports.

Recall that for the sake of flight safety, flights are carried out only in favorable weather conditions.

AZAL requests the passengers of the delayed flights to follow the latest information about the flights on the airline's official social network pages and mass media.

If you have additional questions, you can contact the airline's 24-hour call center at callcenter@azal.az or via WhatsApp numbers +994 55 204 65 54, +994 70 437 40 86.

