AZAL top-managers to attend CEO Lunch Baku as honorary guests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Executive Director of AZAL passenger airline Eldar Hajiyev will attend CEO Lunch Baku as an honorary guest. The event will be organized by the Caspian European Club on November 27 at Hyatt Regency Baku hotel. First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport Teymur Hasanov, AZAL Passenger Airline's Director Jamil Manizade, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC for Foreign Affairs Pasha Kesamanski and President of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association Tahir Amiraslanov will also attend CEO Lunch Baku as honorary guests.

According to Telman Aliyev, the event will be held as a result of numerous requests of member companies of the Caspian European Club which are interested in enhancing cooperation with the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Initiatives and proposals of the Club member companies’ managers in regard to enhancement of cooperation between the private sector and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC will be discussed in an informal setting at CEO Lunch Baku. Participants of CEO Lunch Baku will have an opportunity to get answers to questions of interest to them.

CEO Lunch Baku is a closed event which can be attended by heads and representatives of companies. “Azerchay” trade mark is a general sponsor of CEO Lunch Baku.

News.Az

News.Az