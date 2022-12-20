Yandex metrika counter

AZAL unveils new schedule of postponed Nakhchivan flights

  • Social
  • Share
AZAL unveils new schedule of postponed Nakhchivan flights

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) currently takes all necessary measures to transport passengers of flights on the postponed Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route, APA-Economics reports citing AZAL.

Passengers of flights J2-251 (at 07:00) and J2-253 (at 11:50) on the Baku-Nakhchivan route postponed on December 17 will depart today-on December 20, at 12:00 and 12:30, respectively.

Besides, passengers of flights J17-2 (10:20) and J2-254 (15:10), which were postponed on the Nakhchivan-Baku route on December 17, will depart today-on December 20, at 14:20 and 14:50, respectively.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      