AZAL unveils new schedule of postponed Nakhchivan flights
- 20 Dec 2022 10:27
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) currently takes all necessary measures to transport passengers of flights on the postponed Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route, APA-Economics reports citing AZAL.
Passengers of flights J2-251 (at 07:00) and J2-253 (at 11:50) on the Baku-Nakhchivan route postponed on December 17 will depart today-on December 20, at 12:00 and 12:30, respectively.
Besides, passengers of flights J17-2 (10:20) and J2-254 (15:10), which were postponed on the Nakhchivan-Baku route on December 17, will depart today-on December 20, at 14:20 and 14:50, respectively.