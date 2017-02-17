AZALJET launches new flights from Moscow to Azerbaijani regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

AZALJET (low-cost brand of Azerbaijan Airlines) will launch regular flights from Moscow Vnukovo Airport to Azerbaijani regions - Ganja and Gabala starting March 15.

Moscow-Ganja flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Moscow-Gabala flights - on Thursdays by Airbus A320 aircrafts, Trend reports.

Departure from Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) - at 15:10 local time, arrival at Gabala International Airport (GBB) and Ganja International Airport (KVD) at 20:30. The return flights from Gabala and Ganja will depart at 20:30, arrive in Moscow - at 22:20 local time.

Airfare starts from 49 euro (one way). The cost of baggage per kilo will be 2 euros.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az, purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights. Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet.

Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

News.Az

