Azam Khan and son Abdullah sent to jail after 7-year sentence

Azam Khan and son Abdullah sent to jail after 7-year sentence

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a major verdict on Monday, the MP/MLA court in Rampur sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam to seven years in prison in a dual PAN card and birth certificate fraud case. Both were taken into judicial custody and sent to district jail shortly after the ruling.

Before being escorted away, Azam Khan’s elder son Adeeb became emotional, kissing his father's cheek and embracing his brother, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The scene moved all three family members to tears. Meanwhile, complainant and BJP MLA Akash Saxena described the verdict as a “victory of truth and justice.”

The atmosphere inside the courtroom shifted dramatically when Judge Shobhit Bansal declared Azam Khan and Abdullah guilty in the case involving two birth certificates. The father and son remained silent for a few moments after the verdict, visibly tense about the implications.

During the afternoon session, the court announced a seven-year jail term along with a ₹50,000 fine each. The case was originally registered at Ganj police station in 2019 after MLA Akash Saxena alleged that Abdullah held two different birth certificates—one issued by Lucknow Municipal Corporation and another by Rampur Municipality.

Following the police investigation, a chargesheet was filed against Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam, and former MLA Dr. Tazeen Fatma. The trial continued in the special MP/MLA court.

After Tuesday’s verdict, the judge ordered immediate judicial custody. MLA Akash Saxena was present in court and later told reporters outside that “justice has prevailed.”

News.Az