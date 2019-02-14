Azay Guliyev meets the head of USAID's Country Office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the State Support Council for Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, MP Azay Guliyev received Mr.Jay Singh, Head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in our country and Mrs. Aylin Shivan Loules, Director of the Department for Management and Economic Sustainability (USAID).

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between USAID and the Council, as well as the implementation of joint projects aimed at the development of the NGO sector.

News.Az

