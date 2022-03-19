Azerbaiiani Minister of Defense visited special educational institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 19, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry inspected the overhauled canteen of the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, press service of the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

It was reported that the two-story spacious canteen building is equipped with modern equipment for making high-quality food. There is a kitchen and utility rooms, as well as food and clothing warehouses. The bread production is also carried out in the canteen.

Then Colonel General Z.Hasanov inspected the educational building of the War College of the Armed Forces and got acquainted with the conditions created after the overhaul. It was noted that all conditions were created in the educational building for the organization of the system of military science and education at a higher level.

Addressing the chiefs, professors, and teachers of the special educational institutions, Colonel General Z.Hasanov stressed that applying the model of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Azerbaijan Army, and the development of military science and education successfully continue with the establishment of the National Defense University as part of structural reforms carried out on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Noting the importance of a scientific-based approach in the modern period, the Minister emphasized the significant role of the uniform application of science and education in army development, as well as the necessity of the practical implementation of ongoing scientific research.

In the end, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Z.Hasanov gave relevant instructions on the organization of the system of military science and education at a higher level, as well as congratulated the personnel of special educational institutions on the upcoming Novruz holiday.

News.Az