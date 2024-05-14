Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan step up cooperation in banking sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The signing took place during a meeting between CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and a delegation led by the head of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Kubanychbek Bokontayev, in Baku, News.Az reports citing the CBA’s press service.Taleh Kazimov expressed confidence that the memorandum will further strengthen cooperation between the regulators.During the meeting, both parties discussed enhancing ties and expanding cooperation opportunities.

